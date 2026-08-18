'Helpless': Pune MLA Sees No Fault Of Civic Body After Boy Gets Crushed To Death

Shankar Mandekar, an MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sparked controversy after saying he did not see a failure on the part of the administration in the death of an 11-year-old boy, whose motorcycle reportedly skidded on a damaged stretch of road in Pune before he fell under a truck.

The legislator's remarks drew further criticism after he responded, “Don't be rude,” when questioned about whether the government could be held accountable for the condition of the road.

The accident has triggered anger among residents and daily commuters over the condition of the Nande-Mhalunge Road in Pune's Hinjewadi area.

The boy was travelling on a motorcycle with his father and sister on Monday night when the vehicle reportedly skidded on a damaged and muddy stretch of the road. He fell from the motorcycle and came under the wheels of a truck.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to authorities.

ALSO READ | Pune Pothole Death: 11-Year-Old Crushed Under Truck As Bike Slips

What The MLA Said

Mandekar's remarks following the accident sparked further uproar.

“I did not see the accident with my own eyes. But from what I heard, the child's vehicle slipped, and he fell. The road was bad and muddy, which is why the accident occurred. I personally believe this. But it often happens that whenever an accident occurs, whether the driver of the big vehicle is at fault or not, the case is always filed against him.

“Whether the dumper driver is at fault or not, the child was crushed under his vehicle, so a case will definitely be filed against him. This should not happen, and this is my wish. But I am helpless in this matter; what can I do? I don't see any failure on the part of the administration in this,” Mandekar said.

According to preliminary accounts cited by NDTV, the motorcycle skidded on a damaged stretch of road.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the motorcycle attempting to pass the truck from the left before it reportedly lost balance. The boy fell towards the vehicle and came under its rear wheels.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver based on a complaint and are examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

Residents Raise Questions Over Road Condition

Locals have repeatedly raised concerns about damaged sections, potholes, loose soil and gravel on the road, which is frequently used by commuters travelling between residential areas and the IT cluster.

Residents also questioned why vehicles were allowed to use sections of the road that were undergoing repairs and remained in poor condition. A crowd gathered at the spot following the accident.

According to the police, concerns regarding the condition of the road had previously been raised with the municipal corporation.

The incident has also become a political flashpoint, with the Congress criticising the Maharashtra government's handling of potholes and demanding accountability.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar questioned whether enough importance was being given to the safety of ordinary citizens.

“Do citizens' lives have any value? How many more innocent lives will have to be lost?” he said in a social media post.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Local Train Fight: Women Passengers Caught In Physical Altercation, Video Goes Viral

Wadettiwar also questioned the role and accountability of corporators, officials and contractors involved in road construction.

The Maharashtra government has acknowledged that potholes remain a serious issue. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the administration wanted potholes across the state repaired before the Ganesh festival, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also directed authorities to address the issue.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.