Pune Pothole Death: 11-Year-Old Crushed Under Truck As Bike Slips

In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy was killed after the motorcycle he was travelling on with his father slipped into a pothole in Pune's Mhalunge area. The child came under a truck approaching from behind after the motorcycle slipped.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage shows the father and son were travelling on a bike when a truck approached from behind. The two-wheeler slipped after entering a pothole, causing both the father and son to fall. The truck then ran over the boy, while his father remained beside him untouched.

ALSO READ: Centre May Introduce Free NEET, JEE Coaching Scheme In October: Report

The 11-year-old died on the spot. The accident took place at around 7 pm on Monday in Mhalunge, in front of Green Court Society, near Durga Cafe, in the Balewadi-Mhalunge area.

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered at the spot.

The incident has again drawn attention to the condition of roads and potholes in Pune. Roads in the Mhalunge area have remained in poor condition for a long time, triggering anger among local residents over the dilapidated roads and potholes.

Pothole Claims and Road Conditions

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Road Department's assertion that only 54 potholes remain across the city has faced public skepticism. A physical inspection by citizens' group Sajag Nagrik Manch found around 25 potholes along a single 50-metre stretch in Navi Peth, highlighting the gap between official figures and conditions reported on the ground.

Earlier this month, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram acknowledged that potholes on city roads had increased, while saying the situation was better than last year.

“We admit that there has been an increase in potholes on city roads, but the situation is much better than last year,” Ram was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

ALSO READ: 400 Goa-Made Liquor Bottles, Secret Truck Compartment: How Police Seized Consignment Bound For Andhra

The civic body has attributed delays in large-scale road repairs primarily to a shortage of staff, with a significant portion of PMC personnel diverted to support the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.