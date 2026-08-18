400 Goa-Made Liquor Bottles, Secret Truck Compartment: How Police Seized Consignment Bound For Andhra

Andhra Pradesh police have seized around 400 bottles of liquor allegedly brought illegally from Goa after stopping a truck near the railway station flyover in Tadipatri, Anantapur district, on Monday night, NDTV reported.

During the inspection, police found secret compartments built into the truck, which were allegedly being used to hide the liquor bottles. The vehicle's unusual modifications raised suspicions that it had been specially altered to transport the consignment.

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The police also discovered two different registration number plates associated with the truck during inspection.

One of the registration plates was from Karnataka, while the other one was from Andhra Pradesh, the NDTV report stated.

The presence of different registration plates added to police suspicions regarding the movement and identity of the vehicle. However, the police are still investigating the circumstances around the different number plates and have not publicly established who was responsible for using them.

The police have taken possession of both the truck and the liquor consignment following the interception. NDTV reported that the police are now investigating the source of the liquor, its intended destination and the people allegedly involved in the smuggling racket.

The seizure has led the police to examine the suspected transportation network behind the consignment. Authorities are investigating whether the truck was being used as a part of a larger liquor-smuggling operation and whether other individuals were involved, NDTV reported.

The available report at this point does not establish the identities of the persons allegedly involved or provide details of any arrests arising from the seizure of the vehicle.

The case also highlights the effects of law enforcement agencies to prevent the illegal movement of liquor across state borders.

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