Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Launched In India: Price, Features And More

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition in India at Rs 2,10,684 (ex-showroom), with bookings now open nationwide. Based on the standard Classic 350, the special edition pays tribute to the Gorkha Regiment and its history.

Design And Styling

The motorcycle gets an exclusive Gorkha Green finish along with a special badge featuring the regiment's crossed Khukri emblem. While the overall design remains similar to the standard Classic 350, the paint scheme, badging and detailing have been tailored to reflect the regiment it honours.

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Engine And Performance

Power comes from the familiar 349cc J-Series single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine, which produces 20.2 PS at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and remains mechanically unchanged from the regular Classic 350.

The motor has been set up to deliver most of its pulling power at lower engine speeds rather than higher in the rev range, and Royal Enfield claims real-world fuel efficiency of around 35-40 kmpl.

Chassis And Everyday Usability

The Gorkha Edition is based on a double-cradle frame and weighs around 195 kg. It also gets an assist-and-slipper clutch, designed to reduce lever effort and smoothen gear changes, along with a USB Type-C charging port.

Retro Design Elements

The motorcycle retains the design cues associated with the Classic 350, including its drop-shaped fuel tank, curved bodywork and full-coverage fenders. Buyers can choose between single-seat and split-seat configurations.

The bike also features a metal fuel tank and ribbed engine cases inspired by older Royal Enfield motorcycles. Its upright riding position, wide handlebars and centrally positioned footpegs are designed to offer a comfortable riding experience.

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Gorkha Collection Gear

Alongside the motorcycle, Royal Enfield has introduced the Gorkha Collection, a themed range of riding gear and merchandise inspired by the regiment's insignia, uniform history and signature Khukri symbol. The collection includes helmet designs, boots, headwear, apparel and collectibles.

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