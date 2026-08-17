New Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Launched In India: Price, Features And More

Royal Enfield launched an updated version of the Continental GT 650 in India, with prices ranging from Rs 3.58 lakh to Rs 3.88 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the variant and colour.

The Continental GT 650 is available in four variants. Rocker Red, which now gets a darker treatment on the engine and exhaust along with alloy wheels, is priced at Rs 3.58 lakh. British Racing Green costs the same but retains the glossier engine finish and traditional spoked wheels.

Apex Grey gets the darker engine and alloy-wheel treatment and is priced at Rs 3.81 lakh, while the top-end Mr Clean variant, with a shiny engine finish and spoked wheels, is priced at Rs 3.88 lakh.

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What's New

The 2026 Continental GT 650 gets a few visual and functional updates, including a black-finished instrument cowl and updated LED indicators. Royal Enfield has also added a USB Type-C fast-charging port, allowing riders to charge smartphones and other compatible devices on the go.

Colour And Specification Changes

The darker engine-and-exhaust treatment paired with alloy wheels, which was previously limited to the Apex Grey variant, has now been extended to Rocker Red.

British Racing Green and Mr Clean continue with the glossier engine finish and spoked-wheel setup.

Mechanicals Stay The Same

The styling and feature updates do not extend to the mechanical package. The Continental GT 650 continues with its 648cc air- and oil-cooled twin-cylinder engine, producing 47hp and 52.3Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox.

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Where It Fits In Royal Enfield's Line-up

The Continental GT 650 remains Royal Enfield's cafe-racer-inspired offering in the 650cc segment. The latest update adds new convenience features and expands the availability of the darker engine-and-exhaust treatment, while retaining the motorcycle's existing engine and transmission.

The changes give the Continental GT 650 a refreshed feature and colour package without altering its core mechanical specifications.

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