Five Stocks To Buy Today, October 6: Varun Beverages, Aditya Infotech, Aegis Vopak Terminals, And More

Market analysts have recommended five stocks to buy today that span telecom equipment, security solutions, storage terminals, general insurance and beverages. Top picks include HFCL Ltd., Aditya Infotech Ltd., Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd., and Varun Beverages Ltd. with entry levels, stop-losses and upside targets. Here are five stocks to buy today, October 6

HFCL Ltd. (CMP: Rs 250.27)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, recommends buying HFCL shares in the Rs 245-250 range. He has placed the stop-loss at Rs 199 while setting a target price of Rs 350. HFCL offers the highest potential upside among the five recommendations. From its CMP of Rs 250.27, the target of Rs 350 indicates a potential upside of nearly 40%.

Aditya Infotech Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,989.50)

Sarvade also recommends buying Aditya Infotech, which operates under the CP PLUS brand, between Rs 3,950 and Rs 3,990. The stop-loss is pegged at Rs 3,649, with a target of Rs 4,680. The target represents an upside potential of around 17% from Rs 3,990.

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Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 296.65)

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital Pvt Ltd, recommends buying Aegis Vopak Terminals. Halder has set two upside targets of Rs 315 and Rs 333, while advising a stop-loss at Rs 268. For Aegis Vopak Terminals, the targets of Rs 315 and Rs 333 imply potential upsides of around 6% and 12%, respectively, from its CMP of Rs 296.65.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,605.00)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR, Globe Capital, recommends buying ICICI Lombard General Insurance at around Rs 1,599. Sharma has set a stop-loss at Rs 1,560 and sees the stock potentially moving towards targets of Rs 1,645 and Rs 1,670, translating into potential gains of around 2.5% and 4%, respectively, from its CMP of Rs 1,605.

Varun Beverages Ltd. (CMP: Rs 439.30)

Sharma also recommends buying Varun Beverages at around Rs 438, with a stop-loss at Rs 426 and targets of Rs 450 and Rs 460. Meanwhile, Varun Beverages could offer an upside of around 2.4% to 4.7% from its CMP of Rs 439.30, based on the targets of Rs 450 and Rs 460.

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