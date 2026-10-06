Stock Picks Today: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Trent, Marico And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerage commentaries on Tuesday highglighted opportunities across sectors ranging from reatil, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the defence sector. .

Analysts also gave their view on banking giants such as Axis Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd..

Among sectoral calls, brokerages remained positive for the Indian banking sector after Q2 business updates from Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank Ltd. among others.

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Goldman Sachs (GS) On IDFC First

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 92

Strong growth delivery

High-cost deposit run-down positive

Asset quality trends remained healthy during the quarter

Valuations fair

GS On Axis Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1477

Strong FNCR flows helps repay high cost deposits

Steady loan growth

NIM progression would be better for the domestic bank relative to peers

Cyclical headwinds are now largely behind

GS On IndusInd Bank

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1020

Loan growth picks-up; Muted deposit growth

Asset quality stress largely behind

IndusInd Bank is entering a multi-year recovery phase

Valuations already discounts much of the recovery

GS On Godrej Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1030

Strong quarter despite cost pressures

Strong high-teens revenue growth, broad based performance across India and international business

Meeting guidance of double digit consolidated EBITDA growth despite input cost pressures

GS On Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 540 from Rs 509

Strong performance on mobilization of FCNR (B) flows

Organic loan growth accelerated sharply to 19% YoY

Deposit growth was strong at 23% YoY / 14% QoQ

Raise earnings to reflect stronger than expected loan growth, stronger than expected FCNR (B) deposit inflows and higher than expected rate hikes by the RBI

GS On Trent

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP of Rs 3010 from Rs 2960

Strong sales growth despite late festive season

Expect margin headwinds in the near term

Kotak Securities On BEL

Upgrade to Add from Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 410 from Rs 420

Strong order prospects; growth delivery critical

AMCA, Project Kusha and P75I/NGC anchor big-ticket pipeline

Missiles to become second key growth vertical; QRSAM signing remains key

Margin normalization and slowing execution in 2028 remain key risks

Cut FY28-29E estimates by 3.5%/4% as we moderate execution assumptions

Citi On Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 465

Advances Surge 24.7% YoY, Core Growth Comfortably Surpasses estimates

Beat attributed to continued strength in corporate banking, SME, LAP and MFI segments

Delivered a marked step-up in balance sheet momentum

With FCNR(B) deposit mobilization lending additional thrust to an already robust sequential accretion

Jefferies On NBFCs

Rate hike concerns weigh on NBFC stock prices

NIMs have diverged across rate cycles

Valuations reflect higher rates ahead of first hike

HFCs, select diversified NBFCs to gain; auto NBFC NIMs to dip

Growth strong, Asset Quality resilient; stay watchful of weak monsoon risks

Valuations attractive; risk-reward favourable

JPMorgan On Marico

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 915

Strong Q2 revenue growth backed by double digit domestic volume growth

Mid-20s EBITDA growth likely, ahead of 22% estimates

Believe it is amongst the best-placed staples names to own

GS on RBL Bank

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 285

Strong loans growth led by wholesale and loans against FCNR-B deposits

Believe the pace of underlying profitability improvement will be gradual

At a current valuation, see a more favorable risk-reward ratio at peer private banks

Citi On Trent

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 2950

Q2 – revenue growth accelerates

Sustenance key for re-rating

Remain cautious on weak revenue/sq. ft. trend

See impact of cannibalisation and competition

MS On Trent

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3406

Q2 – strong neat

Revenue growth accelerates to 23% from 16-20% in past 5 quarters

View margins as key to monitor

Better-than-expected revenue growth, especially in context of the shift in the festive calendar, should be viewed positively

Jefferies On Meesho

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 240

Mgmt. expects 25% NMV CAGR over next 5-years supported by user growth, higher order frequency & logistics efficiencies

Positives - improving contribution margin, financial services optionality & rising penetration in higher-value categories

Positioned for sustained profitable growth

Value-led positioning, Valmo scale & deep reach beyond metros remain the key Meesho moats

Citi On Axis Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1620

Mobilizes US$10.62bn of FCNR Deposits

Core Advances Growth Held Steady

Repaid Bulk Deposits

NIMs are projected to decline 8 bps QoQ owing to FCNR-related drag

Despite enlarged balance sheet, bank is well-positioned to sustain RoA profile and PAT growth

Bernstein On HDFC Bank

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1150

Leadership transition appears to be on track

Few quarters without any major kitchen-sinking exercise, coupled with greater stability in the top management team, could help alleviate the governance concerns

Beyond the CEO transition, there are several other factors that could go right for the bank

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