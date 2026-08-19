Railtel Corp Share Price Soars Over 7% After Order Win From EPFO

Railtel Corporation Of India Ltd.'s share price surged 7.4% in early trade on Wednesday to a high of Rs 297.60 apiece. The rise came after an order win from Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) worth Rs 166.80 crore.

The shares pared some gains to trade 5% higher at Rs 290.80 as of 9:30 a.m., as against a 0.27% decline in the Nifty index.

Last week, the company had won an orders cumulating to Rs 183 crore. These include an worth Rs 63 crore from Deendayal Port Authority and another order worth Rs 119 crore from the Department of Posts.

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RailTel Corp Q1FY27 (YoY)

RailTel Corp. Ltd. 's net profit saw a 0.5% downturn to Rs 65.8 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company saw a profit of Rs 66.1 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 20.1% increase to Rs 893 crore, compared to Rs 744 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 13.6% to Rs 132 crore, compared to Rs 116 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 14.7% from 15.6%.

Share Price History

The shares have fallen 22.7% year-to-date and 20% in the last 12 months.

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