HTET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link And How To Download Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3 Hall Ticket

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) released the admit cards for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. Those who have registered for the Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) exams can download their hall tickets from the official sites, bseh.org.in and htet.eapplynow.com, using their registration number or application ID alongside their date of birth.

The level 3 - Post Graduate Teacher admit cards are available to download. Whereas, the admit cards for Level 1 & Level 2 will be available for download from today, July 2, 2026.

The HTET 2026 examination is slated to take place throughout Haryana on July 4 and July 5 in a paper-and-pencil format.

HTET Admit Card 2026: How To Download Hall Ticket

The direct link to access the HTET Admit Card and the Level 1, Level 2, Level 3 Hall Ticket is provided here -> Direct Link

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HTET Admit Card 2026: How To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official HTET portal at htet.eapplynow.com.

Step 2: Click the HTET Admit Card 2026 download link on the homepage.

Step 3: Input the registration number and password in the login window.

Step 4: Submit the information to retrieve the hall ticket.

Step 5: Check all details displayed on the admit card for accuracy.

Step 6: Download and print several copies for later reference.

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HTET 2026: Mandatory Documents

HBSE requires candidates to present a colour print of their admit card at the examination venue. Both the centre copy and the candidate copy of the single-page admit card must be in colour. Additionally, candidates should bring the original photo ID used during the application submission.

HTET 2026: Reporting Time

The Board advises candidates to arrive at their assigned examination centres 2 hours and 10 minutes prior to the start of the examination to complete essential security procedures, including metal detector screening, biometric verification, thumb-impression collection, and other formalities.

Electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and Bluetooth gadgets are strictly forbidden in the examination room. Candidates are also encouraged to thoroughly read all instructions printed on the HTET hall ticket 2026 before taking the exam.

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