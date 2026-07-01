Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon Energy, Trent, Ola Electric, HCL Tech And Godrej Properties — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Godrej Properties Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Gillette India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy HCL Technologies Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd.?

Kunal Rambhia, founder of The Streets and Nirav Asher, head equity research analyst at Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Godrej Properties (CMP: Rs 1,959.60)

Asher: Hold

Corporate-based real estate players continue to rule quite strongly.

Hold the stock.

Look for emerging players like Mahindra Lifespaces that have aggressive expansion plans in the near future.

Gillette India (CMP: Rs 7,649.50)

Rambhia: Buy

Since 2024, consistently taken support near Rs 7,500.

This level is good from the long -erm point of view.

If willing to book from short term, should be moving on to momentum-based counters.

These positions are very attractive to accumulate.

Can reach Rs 8,600-Rs 8,700.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,034.20)

Asher: Avoid

Advisable to stay away completely from IT names.

Move to defence and textile sectors instead.

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Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 58.35)

Rambhia: Hold

One should hold on to the position.

Keep stoploss of Rs 56.

On the weekly chart, the counter has not done much in the past year.

From midterm perspective, take an exit, hold from short term.

Ola Electric Mobility (CMP: Rs 45.02)

Rambhia: Buy

Buy the stock.

Stoploss at Rs 41.5.

Can reach Rs 55-60 levels.

Trent (CMP: Rs 3,290.30)

Asher: Hold

Recent AGM and aggressive expansion plans augur well.

Hold the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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