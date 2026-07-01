India Achieves First GAGAN-Guided Commercial Jet Landing, Says Aviation Minister

India has achieved its first successful GAGAN-based precision approach by a commercial jet aircraft, marking a major milestone in bringing the country's indigenous satellite navigation technology into mainstream civil aviation, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a post on X on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the milestone was achieved by an IndiGo Airbus A321 during a precision approach at Udaipur Airport.

"India has achieved the first successful GAGAN-based precision approach by a commercial jet aircraft, bringing India's indigenous satellite navigation system into mainstream commercial jet operations," Naidu wrote on X.

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He added that India is now among a select group of countries with an indigenous Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) certified for civil aviation.

The minister said the indigenous technology enables more precise aircraft landings without requiring additional ground infrastructure, allowing precision approach capabilities to be expanded across airports in the country.

"For passengers, it means more precise and reliable flight operations, especially during challenging weather conditions," Naidu said.

He also noted that with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandating most newly manufactured aircraft to be GAGAN-capable, the latest achievement paves the way for wider adoption of indigenous satellite navigation across India's commercial aviation fleet.

"This achievement marks another significant step towards PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat powered by world-class aviation technology," the minister said.

According to the Press Information Bureau, GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) is India's indigenous Satellite-Based Augmentation System, jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India. The system enhances GPS accuracy by providing real-time correction and integrity information, enabling safer and more precise aircraft navigation.

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Beyond aviation, GAGAN's high-precision navigation capabilities are also used in sectors including maritime transport, railways, disaster management, surveying, telecommunications and defence, according to the PIB.

Naidu also added that India has approved its first-ever satellite-based landing procedure (PinS) for helicopter operations using indigenous satellite navigation.

He said the new procedure is expected to make helicopter operations safer during poor weather, improve connectivity to remote regions, and enable faster emergency response and disaster relief missions.

"India has approved its first-ever satellite-based landing procedure (PinS) for helicopter operations using indigenous satellite navigation," Naidu wrote on X.

He added that the milestone is another step towards building a "safer, smarter and Aatmanirbhar aviation ecosystem" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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