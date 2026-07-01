Govt Extends Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Service Tenure By A Year

India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, has been granted a one-year service extension by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Misri's service tenure has been extended beyond July 14, 2026, to July 14, 2027, or until further instructions, per an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on July 1, 2026.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Vikram Misri, IFS (1989), Foreign Secretary, for a period of one year beyond 14.07.2026, i.e., up to 14.07.2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of the provisions of F.R. 56(d)," read the order copy.

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The order was issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training and Manisha Saxena, Secretary, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet & Establishment Officer on 1st July 2026 vide No. 36/01/2026-EO(SM-I)(2) Government of India.

Misri had assumed office as India's 35th Foreign Secretary, succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra and received a 20-month post-superannuation extension to finish his regular two-year term, delaying his retirement until July 14, 2026.

Misri has now been granted a further one-year extension in order to preserve diplomatic continuity in the face of a rigorous international schedule.

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Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, held the positions of ambassador to China, Spain, and Myanmar in addition to serving as India's deputy national security advisor (NSA).

Misri has a distinction of being a renowned professional diplomat who has worked as the private secretary for three prime ministers: Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh, and Inder Kumar Gujral.

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