Noida International Airport Adds Direct Flights To Six More Cities; Daily Aircraft Movements Rise To 48

Noida International Airport has expanded its domestic network with the launch of direct flights to six additional cities from July 1, taking the total number of destinations served by the airport to 16. The new routes, operated by IndiGo, connect the airport with Bhopal, Dehradun, Dharamshala, Jodhpur, Bareilly and Pantnagar. Ticket bookings for these services are already open.

The latest expansion comes just weeks after the airport commenced commercial operations on June 15. At launch, flights were available to six destinations, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Jammu, Amritsar, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. With the addition of the new routes, passengers from Noida and the surrounding National Capital Region now have more direct travel options without having to rely on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Flights to Bhopal, Dehradun, Dharamshala and Pantnagar will operate as per the scheduled timetable. However, services to Jodhpur and Bareilly will run four days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airport's route network is set to expand further in the coming weeks. Direct flights to Jaipur and Kishangarh will begin from July 2. While Jaipur will have daily flights, Kishangarh services will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Direct connectivity to Chandigarh will also be introduced from July 13.

The expansion will significantly increase flight activity at the airport. When operations began in mid-June, the airport handled 24 aircraft movements a day, comprising 12 departures and 12 arrivals. With the launch of the new services, daily aircraft movements will double to 48, improving connectivity and offering greater convenience to travellers.

According to the published schedule, flights to Amritsar depart at 10:10 am, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad services leave at 2:45 pm and 2:50 pm, respectively. Jaipur flights are scheduled at 6:20 am and 3:45 pm. The Dehradun flight departs at 7:10 pm, while the Dharamshala service leaves at 9:55 am.

Flights to Jodhpur are scheduled for 2:40 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while Kishangarh flights depart at 10:30 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Chandigarh services, which begin on July 13, are scheduled at 6:10 am and 9:55 am.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.