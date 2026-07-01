Q1 FY27 Business Updates Live: Ola Electric Registrations Nearly Double

Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 FY27 business updates.

Companies across sectors are beginning to release operational updates for the April-June quarter ahead of announcing their financial results. These disclosures typically include sales volumes, production numbers, business growth, customer additions, collections, assets under management, loan growth, deposits, passenger traffic and other key operating metrics that offer an early indication of quarterly performance.

Follow this live blog for the latest business updates from listed companies as they are announced through the day and over the coming weeks.