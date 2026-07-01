Q1 FY27 Business Updates Live: Ola Electric Registrations Nearly Double
Track the latest Q1 FY27 business updates, sales volumes, operating metrics, customer additions, collections and other pre-earnings announcements from listed companies.
Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 FY27 business updates.
Companies across sectors are beginning to release operational updates for the April-June quarter ahead of announcing their financial results. These disclosures typically include sales volumes, production numbers, business growth, customer additions, collections, assets under management, loan growth, deposits, passenger traffic and other key operating metrics that offer an early indication of quarterly performance.
Follow this live blog for the latest business updates from listed companies as they are announced through the day and over the coming weeks.
Q1 Business Updates: Ola Electric Reports 43,719 Q1 Vehicle Registrations, June Sales At 16,144
- Ola Electric said it registered 43,719 vehicles in the April–June quarter, nearly doubling from 22,252 registrations in the preceding quarter, according to VAHAN data. The electric two-wheeler maker also reported 16,144 vehicle registrations in June, its strongest monthly performance in recent quarters.
- The company attributed the sequential growth to improvements in retail execution, customer demand and product availability, adding that it remains focused on expanding EV adoption through its technology and manufacturing platform.
Companies are set to begin announcing operational updates for the April–June quarter ahead of their earnings over the coming weeks. These disclosures offer an early indication of business performance across sectors, covering metrics such as sales volumes, production, loan and deposit growth, assets under management, customer additions, passenger traffic, collections and other operating indicators.
We'll bring you every key business update from listed companies as and when they are announced. Stay tuned for the latest developments.
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