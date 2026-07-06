Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Appears Virtually Before Court; Hearing Adjourned To July 29

Actor Allu Arjun joined the court proceedings in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case through video conferencing on Monday from Mumbai, where he is currently filming his next project.

The Nampally Criminal Court adjourned the hearing to July 29 after two co-accused failed to appear and are expected to file exemption petitions.

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Pushpa 2 Stampede - Case So Far

The case relates to the stampede that took place outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on Dec. 4, 2024, during a special premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Thousands of fans had gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun before the screening.

The overcrowding turned fatal when Revathi (39) lost her life in the stampede. Her son, Sri Teja, suffered serious injuries, while her husband Bhaskar and their other child were also present at the theatre during the incident. Investigators have alleged that the crowd surged after the actor greeted fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Authorities found several shortcomings in the planning and handling of the event. The chargesheet points to lapses in crowd control, security arrangements and coordination between the theatre management, event organisers and private security personnel.

Based on these findings, police booked Allu Arjun, members of his team and the theatre management under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A chargesheet has been filed against 23 people in connection with the incident and was submitted before the court on Dec. 24, 2025.

Chikkadpally Police listed the Sandhya Theatre owner, partners, manager, lower-balcony in-charge and gatekeeper as Accused Nos. 1 to 10, while Allu Arjun was named Accused No. 11.

The case was earlier deferred on June 22 after several accused, including Allu Arjun, were absent. His lawyer had sought exemption from appearance.

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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) later raised concerns over the police report, observing that adequate security measures did not appear to have been put in place despite authorities anticipating a large crowd for the film's premiere.

Following the tragedy, Allu Arjun announced financial assistance for Revathi's family. His father, producer Allu Aravind, also pledged Rs 2 crore to support the bereaved family.

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