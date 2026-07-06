Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Shahid Kapoor's Film Sees Monday Dip, Earns This Much

After enjoying a healthy third weekend, Cocktail 2 returned to weekday mode on Monday, with collections slowing and its screen count shrinking further. Despite the expected dip, the film continues to edge closer to the Rs 100 crore India net milestone.

The romantic drama has earned Rs 0.22 crore on Day 18 from 909 shows across India. With the latest figures, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 92.77 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 110.61 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 12.10% Hindi occupancy on Monday, a sharp drop from 32.67% on Sunday as the weekend rush came to an end.

Morning occupancy stood at 5.77%, before improving to 13% in the afternoon. Evening shows registered 11.69%, reflecting the usual weekday decline in footfalls.

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Show Count Trend

Cocktail 2 opened in 10,835 shows on Day 1 and remained above 8,400 shows throughout its first week. The screen count reduced considerably in the second week and continued to shrink in Week 3.

The film was screened in 1,521 shows on Friday, 1,095 on Saturday and 1,129 on Sunday. On Monday, the number dropped further to 909 shows, indicating a steady reduction in theatre count.

Box Office Journey So Far

Cocktail 2 opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. It then earned Rs 6.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, ending its first week with Rs 70.50 crore.

In the second week, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.75 crore on Monday, Rs 1.85 crore on Tuesday, Rs 1.40 crore on Wednesday and Rs 1.25 crore on Thursday, ending with total Rs 18.90 crore.

The third week began with Rs 0.75 crore on Friday, Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday.

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About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Serving as the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the film follows Kunal and Diya, whose long-term relationship is disrupted when Ally re-enters their lives, leading to emotional conflicts and unexpected twists.

Weekly Collection

Week 1: Rs 70.50 crore

Week 2: Rs 18.90 crore

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