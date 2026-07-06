Ram Temple Donation Theft: Who Is Krishna Mohan? The Interim Trust Chief Replacing Champat Rai

With the resignation of some important officials, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to appoint Krishna Mohan as the interim general secretary, who will take responsibility for the duties formerly performed by Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra during the completion of investigations concerning the alleged misconduct in relation to temple donations.

The decision was taken at a meeting which took place on Monday in Ayodhya.

Krishna Mohan, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, became a permanent trustee in September 2025 after replacing Kameshwar Chaupal. He has since been involved in the Trust's administrative work and will now oversee its day-to-day functioning until a full-time general secretary is appointed.

Champat Rai had stepped down from the post on "moral grounds" after allegations surfaced over the alleged misappropriation of temple donations. Trustee Anil Mishra also resigned, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The investigators have arrested eight people for the case, and charges against them include theft, breach of trust, already receiving stolen property and executing a conspiracy in continuation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including theft, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy

There has been a change in leadership at the Trust right now, which is going through a difficult juncture in terms of management and administration of Ram Temple. The meeting has become significant for the Trust as it has been the first important decision taken by them post the donation controversy.

The Trust said that the interim appointment was aimed at ensuring that is administrarive work continues without disruption while the investigation is underway. A permanent general secretary is expected to be appointed after the process is completed.

The officials have explained that in order to keep functioning smoothly during the investigation, it is important to appoint an interim General Secretary.

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