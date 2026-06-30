Ram Temple Donation Scam: Ayodhya Police Question Champat Rai As Probe Gains Pace

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai was questioned for more than two hours by the Ayodhya Police as part of the Special Investigation Team's probe into the alleged misappropriation of Ram Temple donations estimated at around Rs 7 crore, according to reports.

Led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, the interrogation focused on the handling of devotees' donations, including the procedures for receiving, documenting, counting and depositing cash and valuables into bank accounts. Investigators also sought details on oversight mechanisms, the responsibilities of staff involved in handling donations and the security protocols followed during the counting process, the reports stated.

Police questioned Rai over alleged procedural lapses, including the absence of security personnel during cash counting, the failure to frisk staff entering and leaving the counting room, and the non-preservation of CCTV footage for the mandated 180 days. Investigators also sought answers on the alleged appointment of relatives and acquaintances of trust associates to the donation-handling team and the delay in registering an FIR after financial irregularities came to light, according to the News18.

During questioning, Rai denied any personal involvement in the alleged embezzlement and said he acted promptly to ensure those responsible were apprehended after learning about the theft.

While accepting administrative responsibility for safeguarding devotees' offerings, he reportedly attributed the breach of trust to his long-time associate Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinnu Yadav, alleging that he misused his position to appoint relatives, including his nephew, to the cash-counting team.

An FIR has already been registered in the case, and eight accused, including Tinnu Yadav, have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Recent searches at multiple locations resulted in the seizure of Rs 79.85 lakh in cash, gold and property documents, as per News18.

Police have maintained that Rai is currently being treated as a key witness and not an accused.

The case came to light after allegations that employees handling Ram Mandir donations systematically siphoned off devotees' cash offerings by allegedly manipulating the counting and deposit process before the money reached official bank accounts.

ALSO READ: Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Lawyers Warn Members Of Rs 5 Lakh Fine For Defending Accused

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