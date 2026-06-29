Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Lawyers Warn Members Of Rs 5 Lakh Fine For Defending Accused

The Faizabad Bar Association decided on Monday that none of its members would be permitted to represent the eight accused in the Ram temple donation embezzlement case, threatening to punish offenders with a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

On the day when the accused were scheduled to appear before a local court, the resolution was approved at the Bar Association's general body meeting. Attorneys had stated on Sunday that they were unlikely to represent the accused, claiming that the suspected theft of temple donations had severely damaged their feelings.

"The theft of temple offerings has hurt our sentiments," stated Shailendra Jaiswal, secretary of the Bar Association. "The arrested accused's attorneys in Faizabad have decided not to enter a plea on their behalf," he added.

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He stated that the general body and the Bar president made the decision, and that plans would be determined later.

The Bar Association also decided to file a lawsuit against Gopal Rao, the person in charge of temple construction, Anil Mishra, a trust member, and Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, as reported by The Indian Express.

Attorneys at the meeting insisted that the three depart Ayodhya in three days. They threatened to impose a siege on Ayodhya and prevent anyone from entering the temple town if the demand was not fulfilled.

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Key temple personnel and trust executives were arrested after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) discovered significant financial irregularities, including disappearing gold, silver, and crores of cash.

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