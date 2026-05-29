From Jyotirlinga To Kashi: IRCTC's New Bharat Gaurav Trains Offer Budget 'Teerth Yatra'

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a range of Bharat Gaurav tourist train tours for June and July 2026, offering travellers an opportunity to explore some of India's prominent pilgrimage destinations and heritage landmarks. The packages, which cover several circuits across the country, are priced from Rs 15,600 onwards.

Introduced as part of Indian Railways' theme-based tourism programme, the Bharat Gaurav trains offer an all-inclusive travel experience, bundling rail journeys with hotel stays, guided sightseeing, meals, local transfers and travel insurance. IRCTC's latest packages feature several prominent spiritual destinations, ranging from Ayodhya and Kashi to Jyotirlinga shrines, temple trails across South India, pilgrimage routes in Nepal, and key religious centres in eastern India.

Ayodhya Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra With Baidyanath Dham - Yamuna Pushkaralu Special

IRCTC's special Ayodhya Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra, which also includes visits to Baidyanath Dham and the Yamuna Pushkaralu, is set to cover a number of prominent pilgrimage destinations such as Puri, Konark, Baidyanath, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

The 10-day tour, spread across nine nights, will start from Secunderabad/Hyderabad on June 3. Passengers will also have the option to board the train from several stations, including Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Gudivada Junction, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu Junction, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Junction, Tuni, Duvvada, Pendurthi and Vizianagaram.

Priced from Rs 16,700 onwards, the package includes rail and road transport, accommodation, meals, escort services and travel insurance.

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Jyotirlinga With Dakshin Darshan Yatra

IRCTC's Jyotirlinga with Dakshin Darshan Yatra package is set to take pilgrims through some of South India's most revered spiritual destinations, including Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga shrine.

The 10-night, 11-day pilgrimage tour is slated to begin on June 10, with passengers able to board from stations such as Indore, Ujjain, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi and Nagpur, among others.

Fares for the package start from Rs 20,250 per person and include transportation, hotel stays, meals, escort services and insurance coverage.

Ujjain Dwarka Veraval Yatra

This tour package unveiled by IRCTC will take devotees across a number of prominent pilgrimage centres, including Ujjain, Dwarka, Veraval, Nasik Road and Aurangabad.

The 11-night, 12-day journey is set to start on June 12, with boarding facilities available at multiple stations such as Haridwar, Lucknow, Kanpur Central and Lalitpur.

Fares for the pilgrimage package start at Rs 24,100 per person.

Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra

IRCTC's Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra package is set to cover several important pilgrimage destinations, including Ujjain, Dwarka, Somnath, Pune, Nasik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The pilgrimage tour, spanning 10 nights and 11 days, will start on June 16. Boarding facilities will be available from Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna and Hyderabad.

Starting at Rs 17,600, the package includes train and bus transport, hotel accommodation, meals, escort services and travel insurance.

Puri Kamakhya Baidyanath Dham Yatra

The Puri Kamakhya Baidyanath Dham Yatra will cover a range of key pilgrimage centres such as Puri, Guwahati, Jasidih, Varanasi and Ayodhya.

Scheduled for departure on June 25, the 12-day journey will provide boarding options from multiple stations across Maharashtra, including Pune, Kalyan, Nasik, Manmad and Nagpur.

Fares for the package begin at Rs 22,770 per person.

Dakshin Bharat Yatra

The Dakshin Bharat Yatra package features visits to key pilgrimage centres such as Tirumala, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Srisailam.

This 11-night and 12-day tour will begin on June 29, with passengers able to board from stations including Yog Nagri Rishikesh, Haridwar, Bareilly, Lucknow, Raebareli and Prayagraj Sangam.

The package starts from Rs 24,350 onwards.

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Ayodhya Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra

The Ayodhya Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra with Baidyanath Dham announced by IRCTC will take pilgrims through several important spiritual centres such as Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Baidyanath.

Starting on July 4, the 10-day journey will offer boarding options from stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Rajahmundry and Vizianagaram Junction.

Fares for the package begin at Rs 16,400 per person.

Jyotirlinga Yatra With Dwarkadhish Temple And Ellora

IRCTC's Jyotirlinga Yatra with Dwarkadhish Temple and Ellora package is set to take pilgrims to several renowned spiritual destinations, including Somnath, Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar, Grishneshwar and the historic Ellora caves.

The pilgrimage tour, spanning 10 nights and 11 days, will commence on July 11. Boarding facilities will be available from stations such as Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsingpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Shujalpur and Ujjain.

The package is priced from Rs 20,250 onwards.

Dakshin Bharat Yatra

The Dakshin Bharat Yatra will cover a number of major pilgrimage destinations across South India, including Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirupati and Mallikarjun.

The 13-day journey, which begins on July 14, will provide boarding options from stations including Dumka, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Jamalpur Junction and Kiul Junction.

Fares for the package begin at Rs 25,400 per person.

Divya Dakshin Yatra With Arunachalam

IRCTC's Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam package is set to cover several prominent pilgrimage destinations across southern India, including Arunachalam, Chidambaram, Trichy, Thanjavur, Rameshwaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari.

The pilgrimage tour, spanning eight nights and nine days, will commence on July 20. Boarding facilities will be available from stations such as Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Charlapalli, Kazipet, Warangal, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Junction and Renigunta Junction.

The package is priced from Rs 15,600 onwards.

Divya Dakshin Yatra Manmad

The Divya Dakshin Yatra Manmad package for July 2026, offers travellers an opportunity to visit major pilgrimage and cultural destinations including Hampi, Mysore, Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Tirupati.

The 11-day tour will commence on July 27, with boarding facilities available from Manmad, Nasik, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Pune and Miraj.

Priced from Rs 19,770 onwards, the package includes train and bus travel, hotel accommodation, meals and escort support.

Ayodhya - Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra

This package will take travellers to key religious destinations including Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

The 10-day journey, beginning on Aug. 4, will offer boarding options from several stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Rajahmundry and Vizianagaram Junction.

The package starts at Rs 16,500 per person and covers train and bus travel, accommodation, meals, guide services and insurance.

Sapt Jyotirlinga Shravan Special Yatra

The Sapt Jyotirlinga Shravan Special Yatra will take pilgrims through several renowned religious destinations, including Dwarka, Veraval, Ujjain, Nasik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Markapur.

Scheduled to begin on Aug. 11, the 14-day tour will offer boarding options from stations such as Solapur, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi and Surat.

The package is available at a starting fare of Rs 24,050 per person and covers transport, accommodation, meals and guide services.

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