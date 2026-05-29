FSSAI Issues Notice To IRCTC Over Viral Video Of Utensils Washed In Train Toilet

Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday issued a notice to state-owned IRCTC, taking suo motu cognizance of a video posted on a social media platform that shows utensils being washed inside the toilet area of a train compartment, sources said. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has termed this act, if true, objectionable, as it could lead to food contamination, they added.

A source said the FSSAI has served a notice to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) citing this social media video, in which utensils are allegedly being washed inside the train toilet premises.

As per the video taken by a passenger, the train number is 12223 - LTT ERS Duronto. Utensils were being washed by catering staff or contractual persons engaged by IRCTC, as per the video.

FSSAI has sought a reply from the IRCTC on this matter at the earliest.

Washing utensils in toilet areas poses serious risks of contamination and is highly objectionable from the food safety perspective, a source said.

Under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, food business operators have to maintain hygienic processing, handling, washing and cleaning practices so as to prevent contamination of food and food contact surfaces.

Earlier this month, the FSSAI had sought an explanation from quick-commerce player Blinkit regarding consumer complaints about the sale of poor-quality eggs on its platform, sources said.

Even in this case, FSSAI had taken 'suo moto cognizance' of consumer complaints on social media platforms.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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