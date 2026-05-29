FYJC Admission 2026 Maharashtra: First Allotment List To Be Out Soon — How To Check?

The Maharashtra Education Department for Schools will announce the first allocation list for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions, 2026, at 11 am today. Students can check the Maharashtra FYJC admission roster on the official site mahafyjcadmissions.in. The admission procedure for the CAP and quota round 1 will be ongoing until June 3 (6 pm).

Seat assignments will be allotted based on students' merit scores, reservation categories, and the order of preferences submitted during the application phase. Students who receive seat allocations will need to complete document verification and confirm their admissions at the designated colleges from May 29 to June 3.

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Follow these steps to check FYJC 2026 merit list

Step 1: Head over to the official site at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2. On the main page, select the link to download the FYJC allotment list.

Step 3. Input your login details and hit submit.

Step 4. Review the merit list shown on your display.

Step 5. Download and print a copy for your records.

Process after merit list

Upon the release of the merit list, candidates can access their profile using their application details to view the assigned college and programme.

Students who are satisfied with their seat may proceed with confirming their admission, whereas those seeking better college alternatives can join the upcoming CAP rounds. The timetable for the second admission round is anticipated to be announced on June 5.

The Maharashtra FYJC admission 2026 procedure will encompass three standard rounds, with a fourth round open to everyone, and a unique fifth round reserved for girls.

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Official stats

As per official statistics, 954,000 candidates have signed up for the admission process across 9,583 junior colleges throughout Maharashtra. Although over 2.19 million slots are available, just shy of 39,613 admissions have been validated to date.

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