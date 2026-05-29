GMR Airports: ICICI Securities Cautious on Valuation Despite Decent Q4; Retains Hold — Check Target Price

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ICICI Securities Report

GMR Airports Ltd. reported a strong Q4 FY26 performance, but ICICI Securities remains cautious on valuations, maintaining a ‘Hold' rating with a target price of Rs 93, implying a ~5% downside from the current market price of Rs 98.

The brokerage has also highlighted that FY26 has been eventful for GMR Airports, as one-off events resulted in subdued pax growth of 1% across core airports. Despite this, GMR reported its first full-year of profit in over a decade, aided by tariff hike at Delhi airport and higher contribution from non-aero business.

Revenue/Ebitda grew by 44%/43% YoY to Rs 3,900 crore/1,400 crore in Q4 FY26, while PAT stood at Rs 300 crore vs losses YoY.

The brokerage expects traffic recovery from H2 FY27; commissioning of Bhogapuram in Q2 FY27 and the addition of Nagpur airport could support medium-term growth.

Key monitorable over the next 12–18 months:

Traffic recovery at Delhi and Hyderabad airports. Tariff order for Hyderabad airport. Order of SC on Delhi concession agreement. Order on HRAB for Delhi airport.

Hence the brokerage maintain Hold rating on GMR Airports given expensive valuation.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Gmr Airports Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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