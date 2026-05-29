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Aditya Infotech: ICICI Securities Turns More Bullish After Q4 Results, Sees Double-Digit Upside — Check New Target Price

Despite near-term headwinds from semiconductor and memory price inflation, ICICI Securities believes Aditya Infotech's localisation strategy, AI-led partnerships and expanding manufacturing footprint position it for strong earnings growth over the medium term, leading to a sharp upward revision in earnings estimates.

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Aditya Infotech: ICICI Securities Turns More Bullish After Q4 Results, Sees Double-Digit Upside — Check New Target Price
ICICI Securities views Aditya Infotech as a structural growth story with improving profitability and strong market positioning, reinforcing its positive stance on the stock.
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Aditya Infotech Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

The brokerage ICICI Securities has maintained a ‘Buy' rating on Aditya Infotech Ltd. maker of CP Plus while sharply raising the target price to Rs 3,100 from Rs 1,850 earlier, implying an upside potential of about 17% from current levels.

ICICI Securities highlighted that Aditya Infotech exited FY26 with strong operational momentum, significantly outperforming earlier expectations on growth and margins. The company's market share expanded to ~45.4%, supported by localisation, manufacturing scale, and regulatory tailwinds such as STQC implementation.

Aditya Infotech's revenue grew by 45.5% YoY driven by strong brand traction across segments. Ebitda grew by 161.9% YoY led by brand mix, operating leverage and higher localisation.

Adjusted PAT grew 207.7% YoY due to lower interest cost. Gross margin expanded 934 bps YoY, as CP PLUS' contribution to revenue increased to 90% in Q4 FY26. Ebitda/PAT margin also expanded 803 bps/627 bps YoY.

Key risks: Steep increase in commodity prices; and material increase in competitive pressures

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Aditya Infotech Q4 Results Review.pdf
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ALSO READ: Finolex Industries Sees Target Price Revision From IDBI Capital After Q4 Results — Check Upside

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