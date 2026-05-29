Aditya Infotech: ICICI Securities Turns More Bullish After Q4 Results, Sees Double-Digit Upside — Check New Target Price

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ICICI Securities Report

The brokerage ICICI Securities has maintained a ‘Buy' rating on Aditya Infotech Ltd. maker of CP Plus while sharply raising the target price to Rs 3,100 from Rs 1,850 earlier, implying an upside potential of about 17% from current levels.

ICICI Securities highlighted that Aditya Infotech exited FY26 with strong operational momentum, significantly outperforming earlier expectations on growth and margins. The company's market share expanded to ~45.4%, supported by localisation, manufacturing scale, and regulatory tailwinds such as STQC implementation.

Aditya Infotech's revenue grew by 45.5% YoY driven by strong brand traction across segments. Ebitda grew by 161.9% YoY led by brand mix, operating leverage and higher localisation.

Adjusted PAT grew 207.7% YoY due to lower interest cost. Gross margin expanded 934 bps YoY, as CP PLUS' contribution to revenue increased to 90% in Q4 FY26. Ebitda/PAT margin also expanded 803 bps/627 bps YoY.

Key risks: Steep increase in commodity prices; and material increase in competitive pressures

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Icici Securities Aditya Infotech Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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