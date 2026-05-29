Max Fresh To Visible White: Colgate Raises Prices Across Toothpaste Range

Colgate-Palmolive India has raised prices across several key toothpaste packs in May, with hikes ranging between 4–5%, according to sources. The company has increased prices across popular variants including Colgate Dental Cream, Max Fresh and Visible White, as rising raw material and packaging costs continue to put pressure on FMCG margins.

Among the key revisions, the price of the Colgate Dental Cream 200g + 100g + toothbrush pack has been increased by Rs 8 to Rs 208. The 200g Colgate Dental Cream pack has seen a Rs 5 hike, taking the price to Rs 135.

The company has also increased the price of the Colgate Dental Cream 100g pack by Rs 3 to Rs 73, while also increasing grammage by 10%. Meanwhile, the Colgate Max Fresh Blue 70g + 15% extra pack has become costlier by Rs 4 and is now priced at Rs 83.

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Premium variants have seen steeper hikes. The Visible White Purple 200g + 20% extra pack has seen a Rs 17 increase, taking its MRP to Rs 395.

Distributors indicated that lower MRP packs are unlikely to see any immediate changes, as those categories remain highly price-sensitive and cater to mass-market consumers.

Colgate Visible White has seen the steepest price hike

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The latest round of hikes comes at a time when FMCG companies are battling persistent cost inflation in commodities and packaging. Industry executives have pointed to rising costs of chemical derivatives, plastics and logistics as key factors impacting profitability.

Toothpaste remains the biggest revenue contributor for Colgate-Palmolive, accounting for nearly 80% of the company's overall revenue, according to industry estimates. The company also enjoys industry-leading EBITDA margins of around 30–32%.

Colgate continues to dominate the Indian toothpaste market with an estimated market share of 45–50%, well ahead of rivals including HUL's Pepsodent and Close-Up, Dabur Red, Sensodyne and Patanjali's Dant Kanti.

The company had earlier hinted at calibrated pricing action during its Q4 earnings call. Management indicated it would consider selective price hikes and pack-size adjustments based on input cost trends.

FMCG companies in recent quarters have increasingly relied on a mix of price hikes, pack-size reduction and premiumisation to protect margins amid volatile commodity prices and uneven urban demand.

The latest pricing action by Colgate-Palmolive suggests oral care companies may continue passing part of the cost burden to consumers, particularly in mid and premium segments where pricing power remains relatively stronger.

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