Mumbai Local Trains Update: Services On Churchgate-Virar Route Fully Restored

The Mumbai Division of Western Railway (WR) said that all suburban local trains on the Churchgate–Virar route are running regularly on Wednesday. The railway informed that the WR teams are working round the clock to ensure safe and smooth rail transport and urged passengers to check the updated status of their train before starting their journey.

While Western Railway local train services remained operational, commuters said that there are delays of 10–15 minutes.

Train services on the Western Railway were disrupted again on Tuesday evening after water levels rose above the danger mark between Vasai and Virar stations following heavy rain.

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A Western Railway spokesperson said suburban services on all lines between Vasai and Virar, which had been restored early in the morning after Monday's disruption, were suspended again around 4.30 pm as tracks were inundated due to fresh rainfall.

After two days of relentless downpour that battered Mumbai, the rains eased on Wednesday, offering residents a welcome respite as local train services and road transport slowly returned to normal. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and Thane is set to receive moderate rain while Palghar has a yellow alert with forecasts of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

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