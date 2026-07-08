Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Shahid Kapoor's Film Bounces Back — Check Earnings

After a quiet Monday, Cocktail 2 witnessed a modest 25% jump in collections on Tuesday, offering a positive sign as the romantic comedy continues its third-week run.

Here's a detailed look at the Day 19 box office performance.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 0.50 crore net on Day 19, registering a 25% growth over Monday's Rs 0.40 crore. The film was screened across 1,129 shows nationwide.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 93.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 111.40 crore.

Overseas, the romantic drama earned another Rs 0.10 crore on Tuesday, taking its international gross to Rs 30.25 crore. This has pushed the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 141.65 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 22.27% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, reflecting a noticeable improvement over Monday's footfalls.

It opened with 8.92% occupancy in the morning shows before climbing to 20.31% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 19.31%, while night shows once again drew the biggest crowds, recording 30.69% occupancy.

The film also witnessed a slight increase in its theatrical reach, with the show count rising from 1,084 on Monday to 1,129 on Tuesday.

Box Office Journey

Cocktail 2 began its theatrical run with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. It wrapped up its first week with Rs 70.50 crore.

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The film collected Rs 18.90 crore in its second week before entering Week 3. So far, it has earned Rs 0.75 crore on Friday, Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday, Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 0.40 crore on Monday and Rs 0.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 93.45 crore.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The story follows Diya and Kunal, a couple whose long-standing relationship is tested when an old friend unexpectedly returns to their lives. What starts as a reunion soon spirals into an emotional and chaotic love triangle.

With the film now closing in on another milestone, the next few weekdays will decide how far its theatrical journey can stretch.

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