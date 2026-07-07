Tera Yaar Hoon Main Trailer X Reviews: Aman Indra Kumar's Debut Fails To Impress, Leaves Fans Divided

The trailer of Tera Yaar Hoon Main, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, has finally been unveiled, introducing Aman Indra Kumar, son of filmmaker Indra Kumar, as the film's lead.

Also starring Akanksha Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Darshan Jariwala, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, and Anand Acharya, the romantic comedy is slated to hit theatres on July 24, 2026.

The trailer follows Aman's character as he falls in love with Akanksha Sharma's character. However, before winning her heart, he must earn the approval of her father, played by Paresh Rawal. To do so, he develops an unlikely friendship with him, leading to several light-hearted moments. The promo concludes with a recreation of the iconic train sequence from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, clearly paying homage to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's timeless classic.

Despite its commercial setup, the trailer has received a largely lukewarm response from viewers. Many felt the film's presentation looked outdated, with criticism directed at its storytelling, dialogues, editing, music, and overall execution.

While Paresh Rawal's presence was appreciated by some, many viewers believed even the veteran actor could not elevate the underwhelming material. Aman Indra Kumar's debut performance has also received mixed reactions, with audiences suggesting that the trailer does not effectively showcase his potential.

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Here are some X reactions reflecting the online sentiment after the trailer launch.

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