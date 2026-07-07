Meta Says Willl Strengthen Review Process Amid Reports Of Child Sexual Abuse Ads On Instagram

Meta stated that it will strengthen its review process after reports of the company running ads displaying child sexual abuse media (CSAM) on its social media platform Instagram, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

The firm said that it is committed to improving efforts to combat such material. The tech giant added that it will continue investing to keep young people safe.

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Meta said in a blog post on Tuesday that is uses both automated and manual reviews to enforce its policies. It also stated that it monitors advertiser heaviour and individual ads.

"Beyond reviewing individual ads, we also monitor and investigate advertiser behavior, and may restrict advertiser accounts that don't follow our Advertising Standards, Community Standards or other Meta policies and terms," the firm said.

Meta said that it had removed four million accounts with "potential suspicious activity" involving children in the previous year."

"It is categorically inaccurate to suggest that we'd knowingly and deliberately target ads featuring children to people based on an inappropriate interest in children," the company said.

Despite the reports of CSAM on its platform, Meta claimed that its ad review system automatically checks ads for policy violations before running them.

"Anyone on our platforms can report ads if they believe they violate our policies. Ads also remain subject to review and re-review at all times and may be rejected or restricted for violation of our policies at any time. The review covers all ad components, including but not limited to, images, video, and text," the firm said.

We also review and take action on an advertiser's Business Account or its assets (ad accounts, Pages and user accounts). If a violation is found at any point in the review process, the ad will be rejected, and the Business Account or its assets may be restricted. If a Business Account or its assets is restricted, that account or asset can't be used to advertise across our technologies.

The company had earlier stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy for soliciting or sharing CSAM, including in advertisements, via a statement from its spokesperson to NDTV Profit on Sunday. The company claimed that it uses advanced AI to proactively detect violating content and individuals.

"We're in a constant battle with criminals who hide among our 3.5 billion users and try to evade our detection," the company stated.

The centre also issued a formal notice to Meta directing it to immediately disable all Instagram advertisements and content that allegedly promoted or facilitated access to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material.

The parent company of Instagram said that expert teams are constantly working to improve defences, develop new technology, root out predators and block links to violating websites.

"We share intelligence with other companies so they can take action too," the spokesperson said.

The notice to Meta was initiated by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). MeitY officials had told NDTV Profit that they have ordered Instagram to disable all content facilitating access to child sexual abuse material.

ALSO READ: Meta Ordered To Disable Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Content: Sources

The government issued a stringent notice to Meta on child sexual abuse material in paid ads on Instagram and it sought a detailed explanation within seven days. Failure to furnish information may invite legal action under the IT Act and POCSO.

It further mandated immediate corrective measures against any 'algorithmic amplification' of child sexual abuse material. The ministry also demanded explanations as to how such advertisements were approved and displayed on Instagram.

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