Anthropic Brings Claude Cowork To Mobile, Web; Extends Higher Usage Limits Till Aug 5

Anthropic on Tuesday announced that its AI productivity tool, Claude Cowork, is rolling out to mobile and web, allowing users to start tasks on one device and continue them across others while work carries on in the background.

In a blog post, Anthropic said beta access will be rolled out over the next several weeks, beginning with Max subscribers, with support for additional plans to follow.

Claude Cowork is designed to complete tasks across connected files, calendars, email, messaging apps, the web and other integrated tools until a job is finished.

ALSO READ: Fractal Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network As Preferred Services Partner

According to Anthropic, more than 90% of Claude Cowork usage is outside software development, with business operations and content creation accounting for nearly half of all activity. Typical use cases include reconciling quarterly spending, drafting variance reports, organising contract renewals and preparing client presentations.

The company said the latest update introduces three key changes. Users can now begin a task on a desktop and continue tracking or reviewing it on a phone, while Claude keeps working in the background even when no device is online. Scheduled tasks can also run independently, with Claude preparing documents, analysing emails, transcripts and recent news, while leaving final approval to users.

"The decisions still come to you. When Claude reaches a call only you can make, it asks, and the question reaches your phone. You can redirect a draft mid-meeting and Claude keeps going, on the right path. Nothing ships until you've reviewed and approved it," Anthropic said in the blog post.

The desktop app will continue to offer the full Claude Cowork experience, including access to local files and browser tools, while the web version expands availability to users who cannot install the desktop application.

ALSO READ: US Government Turns To Anthropic's Mythos AI For Cybersecurity Audits: Report

Anthropic also said chat and Cowork will now share a unified home on web and desktop, with projects and generated artifacts available across both experiences.

To mark the launch, the company is extending doubled Claude Cowork usage limits through Aug. 5.

"I built a dashboard to track my clients while traveling. I started on my laptop and picked the session up on my phone while waiting for my bag to come out. It just held the thread," said Armmand Hosseini, Customer Success at Ramp, as quoted in the blog post.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.