Goa Plans To Stop New Rental Licences For Mahindra Thar SUVs After String Of Accidents

The Goa government is preparing to halt new rental licences for Mahindra Thar SUVs after a string of accidents involving the vehicle raised road safety concerns.

Following a meeting with Transport Department officials on Monday, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said a proposal to regulate high-risk rental vehicles would go before the State Transport Authority for a final decision. He added that a full ban would have been considered if the law allowed it.

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Stricter Audits and Penalties

Alongside the licence restrictions, the transport department will conduct strict audits of rental operators' parking spaces and vehicle documentation. Operators found tampering with speed governors or Vehicle Location Tracking Devices will face a mandatory fine of Rs 10,000.

Authorities are also pushing for stricter legal action so that tourists involved in fatal drunk-driving accidents do not receive easy bail.

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Wider Safety Crackdown Planned

Authority officials noted that the SUV's high power often causes tourists to lose control, leading to frequent and severe accidents on Goan roads. Several fatal crashes involving tourists driving rented Thars have been recorded in recent months, many linked to drunk driving.

To reinforce discipline, an AI-powered traffic surveillance network covering 26 locations across Goa will begin issuing automatic e-challans.

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