Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Goa Plans To Stop New Rental Licences For Mahindra Thar SUVs After String Of Accidents

Goa is considering stricter audits of rental operators, Rs 10,000 fines for safety violations and AI-powered traffic surveillance to curb road accidents.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Goa Plans To Stop New Rental Licences For Mahindra Thar SUVs After String Of Accidents
Goa plans stricter audits of rental operators after accidents involving Mahindra Thar SUVs.
Photo Source: Mahindra Thar/Instagram

The Goa government is preparing to halt new rental licences for Mahindra Thar SUVs after a string of accidents involving the vehicle raised road safety concerns.

Following a meeting with Transport Department officials on Monday, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said a proposal to regulate high-risk rental vehicles would go before the State Transport Authority for a final decision. He added that a full ban would have been considered if the law allowed it.

ALSO READ | Rain Red Alert: Will Schools, Colleges Stay Closed In Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar On Wednesday?

Stricter Audits and Penalties

Alongside the licence restrictions, the transport department will conduct strict audits of rental operators' parking spaces and vehicle documentation. Operators found tampering with speed governors or Vehicle Location Tracking Devices will face a mandatory fine of Rs 10,000.

Authorities are also pushing for stricter legal action so that tourists involved in fatal drunk-driving accidents do not receive easy bail.

ALSO READ | Viral Video Shows Bhiwandi's 'Spider-Man' Helping Commuters Navigate Waterlogged Roads | Watch

Wider Safety Crackdown Planned

Authority officials noted that the SUV's high power often causes tourists to lose control, leading to frequent and severe accidents on Goan roads. Several fatal crashes involving tourists driving rented Thars have been recorded in recent months, many linked to drunk driving.

To reinforce discipline, an AI-powered traffic surveillance network covering 26 locations across Goa will begin issuing automatic e-challans.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Mumbai Rain News Highlights: IMD Issues Orange Alert Nowcast For Mumbai, Raigad, Thane

Mumbai Rain News Highlights: IMD Issues Orange Alert Nowcast For Mumbai, Raigad, Thane

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source