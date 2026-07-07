Viral Video Shows Bhiwandi's 'Spider-Man' Helping Commuters Navigate Waterlogged Roads | Watch

A video of a man dressed as Spider-Man helping commuters navigate waterlogged roads in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has gone viral, drawing praise on social media for his act of public service. Heavy rain in Thane district on Monday left several roads in Bhiwandi and nearby areas inundated, with submerged potholes making travel hazardous and causing many vehicles to lose balance.

Content Creator known for superhero avatars, Shadab Momin, donned his now-familiar Spider-Man costume and stepped in to help residents cross the flooded stretches near Vanjar Patti Naka.

The video shows him carrying two children on his shoulders to help them across safely, besides guiding motorists and assisting vehicles as they made their way through the water. Momin, who has built a following on social media for his superhero-themed videos during past monsoons as well, said his effort was meant to do more than help commuters in the moment.

He wanted to draw attention to the recurring problem of waterlogging in the area despite the money spent every year on road repairs and drain desilting.

Rain Batters Mumbai Region

The visuals came against the backdrop of a wider rain crisis across Mumbai and its outskirts. As of Tuesday evening, no order had been issued to shut schools, colleges, or offices in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 8, so normal operations were expected unless authorities said otherwise overnight.

The IMD had eased its warning from Orange to Yellow, meaning rainfall was expected to be lighter than the previous two days, though isolated waterlogging and traffic snags were still possible. The BMC kept emergency teams, dewatering pumps, and other resources on standby in flood-prone areas as a precaution.

The past 48 hours had left roads flooded, trees uprooted, and both suburban trains and flights disrupted. Officials urged people to ignore rumors on social media and instead wait for official word from the BMC, the state government, schools, or employers. The expectation was that Mumbai would return to normal on Wednesday, but that could change if weather worsened overnight.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.