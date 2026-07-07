Rain Red Alert: Will Schools, Colleges Stay Closed In Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar On Wednesday?

As the IMD's district-wise nowcast placed Mumbai, Thane and Palghar under a red alert on Tuesday evening, uncertainty persists over whether schools and colleges will remain shut on Wednesday.

The latest IMD forecast has once again raised the possibility of educational institutions being shut on Wednesday across areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

However, there was no official update issued by these civic bodies as of 9:15 pm.

However, the Palghar district administration has declared a holiday.

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The latest weather update also points to a rainy night ahead. Weather observers have warned that large rainbands moving in from the Arabian Sea are expected to bring heavy rainfall across Mumbai from around 6:45 p.m., with the north-western suburbs likely to be hit first before the rain spreads across the rest of the city.

The fresh alert comes after widespread disruption caused by heavy rain over the past few days.

Several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed severe waterlogging, traffic snarls and delays to suburban train and road transport services.

On Monday, Flight operations were also affected, with multiple cancellations and delays reported. Some locations recorded over 200 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while a few areas received more than 300 mm.

Residents, parents and students are advised to keep a close watch on official announcements from their respective civic bodies, as any decision on school and college closures is expected to be communicated through official circulars if weather conditions deteriorate further.

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