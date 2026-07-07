Mumbai Local Update: Vasai-Virar Services Resume; MEMU Trains Remain Affected

Local train services between Vasai Road and Virar have resumed after being temporarily disrupted due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, Western Railway said on Tuesday. The railway authorities confirmed the restoration of services and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience caused during the disruption.

In a post on X, Western Railway stated, "Mumbai Local Update: Vasai-Virar train services resumed; MEMU services remain affected." The railway body thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation, adding that passenger safety remains its top priority.

However, several MEMU services continued to remain cancelled on July 7, 2026, due to waterlogging affecting railway operations. The Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway issued a passenger advisory regarding the cancellations and urged commuters to check the latest train status before starting their journey.

The cancelled MEMU services include:

69164 Dahanu Road–Panvel

69165 Panvel–Vasai Road

69168 Vasai Road–Panvel

69167 Panvel–Vasai Road

69166 Vasai Road–Panvel

69161 Panvel–Dahanu Road

69174 Dahanu Road–Borivali

69139 Borivali–Valsad

61002 Dombivli–Boisar

Additionally, train service 69141 Virar–Surat will operate with a short-originating change and will run from Valsad to Surat.

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The disruption occurred amid heavy monsoon rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas, which led to waterlogging at several locations and affected railway movement. Authorities have been closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to restore normal operations while ensuring passenger safety.

Relentless monsoon downpours have brought India's financial capital to a near standstill, severely disrupting air and rail travel while triggering widespread knee-deep flooding across multiple neighbourhoods.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intense weather system is expected to peak on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall forecast at isolated places across Mumbai and neighbouring Thane. Following midweek, weather conditions are projected to see a marginal reprieve, transitioning into moderate showers over the subsequent two days.

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