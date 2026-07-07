Fractal Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network As Preferred Services Partner

Fractal Analytics Ltd. has been selected as a Preferred Services Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track, the enterprise AI company said in a statement on Monday.

The partnership enables Fractal to work closely with Anthropic's technical teams to design, deploy and scale Claude-powered AI solutions for enterprises across industries, including consumer goods, retail, technology, media, telecom, healthcare, life sciences, financial services and insurance.

Fractal said it will combine its industry expertise with Cogentiq, its agentic AI platform, and Claude's reasoning capabilities to help enterprises automate workflows and drive business outcomes.

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"Anthropic's commitment to building capable, reliable, and responsible AI aligns closely with how we help enterprises adopt AI at scale. Through the Claude Partner Network Services Track, Fractal will help clients identify, build, and scale Claude-powered solutions that create measurable value across their businesses," Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice-Chairman of Fractal, said.

According to the company, Fractal has more than 300 Claude-certified practitioners delivering enterprise AI projects, including a contract intelligence solution used by over 350 legal and procurement professionals, which has improved productivity by 50%.

"Fractal's Claude practice is built around use-case depth and enterprise delivery. We see strong demand where Claude can help modernize knowledge-intensive workflows, improve productivity, reduce cycle time, and strengthen decision-making. With deep AI, engineering, design, and domain expertise, Fractal is focused on moving clients beyond single-use-case solutions to building enterprise AI systems," Dylan Dias, Chief Alliances Officer and Head of Cloud Partnerships at Fractal, said.

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"By incorporating Claude into its delivery model, Fractal is expanding how its teams engage with clients and accelerate outcomes across industries. That commitment is reflected in the practice Fractal has built, 300-plus Claude-certified practitioners already delivering production work," Rich O'Connell, Head of Alliances at Anthropic, said.

Fractal, which serves Fortune 500 companies, has more than 6,000 employees across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company said it invests over 6% of its revenue in AI research and development and offers AI products including Cogentiq, Vaidya.ai and PiEvolve.

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