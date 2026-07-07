Apple's Foldable iPhone Expected To Launch With Limited Availability In Second Half Of 2026

The foldable iPhone is expected to launch with limited availability in the latter half of 2026, according to TF International Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's blog post.

As per Kuo, Apple will have the capability to manufacture 50,000 to 1 million for the the third quarter of the calendar year 2026, and seven to eight million units for the second half of 2026.

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The analyst noted that this was considerably lowered compared to the estimated shipments of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, who are projected to see roughly 20-22 million units for the third quarter of the calendar year 2026,

"By comparison, estimated 3Q26 shipments of the iPhone 18 Pro / Pro Max total roughly 20–22 million units, significantly higher than the foldable iPhone and already meeting the inventory requirement for an official launch," Kuo wrote in his blog.

The device is anticipated to have fewer volumes manufactured due to the manufacturing challenges posed by Apple innovating to create new technologies for their first foldable iPhone. Kuo compared this situation to that of 2017's iPhone X which was the first iPhone to feature an OLED all-screen design, notch and the Face ID / TrueDepth camera system.

"Because the iPhone X was difficult to manufacture, its Q3 2017 assembly shipments were estimated at below 1 million units," Kuo said.

The analyst projected the demand for the foldable iPhone to be strong up until the end of 2026 despite an estimated price of close to $2,300–2,500. He expects the foldable iPhone to sell out as soon as pre-orders open, with delivery lead times immediately widening to 4–6 weeks or more and staying the same through December.

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"Scarce initial supply, a highly recognisable design, and an innovative user experience should all support a short-term resale premium; resale prices 50–100% above the official price would not be out of the question," Kuo said.

The device is rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra and could feature a book-style folding design, similar to high-end foldable models from other brands.

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