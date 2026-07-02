iPhone Ultra May Launch In Sept: Dummy Leaks Reveal What It May Look Like

US tech giant Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone this year. Anticipated to be unveiled alongside its upcoming iPhone 18 series in September, this would mark Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market.

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The device is rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra and could feature a book-style folding design, similar to high-end foldable models from other brands.

A new report by GSMArena has revealed that dummy units of the proposed foldable iPhone have surfaced online. The leaks show the model in a black finish and give a clearer idea of its design.

Expected Features In iPhone Foldable Model:

As per the report, the model appears to have a wide-screen, book-style foldable form factor. When unfolded, it will likely offer a larger display for multitasking and media use, while folding into a compact phone for portability.

The report also suggested that the iPhone Ultra could be nearly as thin as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 when folded. It may measure around 4.5mm when unfolded. On the back, it is expected to feature a dual-camera setup placed inside a pill-shaped module.

Inside, the wide foldable display could resemble a smaller iPad mini. The report added that it may feature a hole-punch selfie camera in the upper-left corner. The cover screen may also include a centred hole-punch camera for quick use.

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The volume buttons could be located along the top edge, while the power button may sit on the side, as per the leaked image. A dedicated Camera Control button is also visible below the power key.

The Apple iPhone Ultra is rumoured to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset with 12GB of RAM, delivering a strong performance for multitasking and gaming. It may feature a 5.49-inch cover display and a 7.76-inch inner flexible screen. It could be launched alongside iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. To be clear, Apple has not confirmed any details yet.

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