Buying A MacBook? Apple's Latest Price Hike Could Cost You Up To Rs 1.7 Lakh More

Apple has raised prices across a wide range of its products in India and several international markets, with some devices becoming as much as Rs 1.7 lakh more expensive. The latest revision covers products including Mac desktops, MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV and HomePod speakers.

Among the steepest revisions were seen in Apple's high-end MacBook Pro models. The 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 Max chip, paired with 48GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, has become more expensive with prices going up by Rs 1,20,000. It now carries a price tag of Rs 6,19,900.

Meanwhile, the variant with 36GB of RAM and the 2TB storage has gone up by Rs 1,10,000, taking its retail price to Rs 5,39,900.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro models have also recorded sizeable price increases. Apple has raised the price of the M5 Max version with 24GB RAM and a 2TB SSD by Rs 1,00,000, bringing its new selling price to Rs 4,99,900.

The M5 Pro variant with an 18-core CPU and 2TB SSD has likewise become significantly costlier, with its price climbing by Rs 90,000 to Rs 3,99,900.

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The Mac Studio powered by the M4 Max chip, with 36GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, has become Rs 65,000 more expensive, taking its new retail price to Rs 2,79,900. Apple has also imposed a standard Rs 50,000 increase on several other models, including the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip (15-core CPU, 1TB SSD), now priced at Rs 2,99,900, the base 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with a 1TB SSD at Rs 2,39,900, and the Mac mini M4 Pro, which now costs Rs 1,99,900.

However, the company's iPhone range has escaped the price hike for the time being. The increase follows Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent remarks that surging memory and storage component costs had made higher prices inevitable.

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