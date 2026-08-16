Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya-Starrer Scores Strong Opening Weekend, Mints This Much

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons has hit a major milestone just three days into its theatrical run. After a strong opening and a bigger Saturday, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India, giving its first weekend a solid boost.

Here's a look at its Day 3 collection and overall box office run.

Day 3 Collection

Vishwanath and Sons has collected Rs 12.58 crore net in India so far on Day 3. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 50.18 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 58.31 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film opened with Rs 15.35 crore net on Friday and earned Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday.

Both Tamil and Telugu versions are getting a good response. The Tamil version has earned Rs 7.60 crore so far on Day 3, while the Telugu version has added Rs 4.98 crore.

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All About Vishwanath And Sons

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life changes as he faces family responsibilities, age and an unexpected romance. The story focuses on his relationships and the choices that make him rethink his priorities.

Vishwanath and Sons is directed by Venky Atluri, known for films like Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. The film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, Nimish Ravi has handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli is the editor.

Released on Aug. 14, 2026, the film marks Suriya's second theatrical release of the year after Karuppu. It has been made on a reported budget of Rs 185 crore.

With the film crossing the Rs 50 crore India net mark on its opening weekend, Vishwanath and Sons will now look to build on its strong start and maintain the momentum in the coming days.

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