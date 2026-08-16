Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Film Maintains Strong Weekend Hold

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is continuing its opening weekend run at the box office. After a strong jump on Saturday, the Partition drama is now recording steady business on Sunday.

Here's a look at how the film has performed so far.

Day 3 Collection

Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 4.39 crore net so far on Day 3. The film had a modest opening of Rs 5.75 crore on Friday but saw a major turnaround on Saturday, when its collection jumped to Rs 13.50 crore, helped by the Independence Day holiday and the weekend.

With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 23.64 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 28.09 crore, according to Sacnilk reports.

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About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set during the Partition of India and follows people caught in the violence and uncertainty of the period.

Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family but finds a Hindu woman still living in his house. He decides to protect her while trying to keep his family safe as tensions rise.

The cast also includes Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Mithun Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Rukhsar Rehman and Kanikka Kapur. It marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after nearly a decade and also brings Sunny Deol and Karan Deol together on screen.

Based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the film has music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by Shyam Salgaonkar.

With Sunday collections underway, Batwara 1947 is looking to finish its first weekend on a stronger note.

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