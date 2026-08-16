Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Film Inches Towards Rs 200-Crore India Net

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is now in the final stage of its theatrical run. The film's daily collections have slowed in the third week, but it has continued to add to its total.

With the Rs 200 crore mark now within reach, here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 24 Box Office Update

The action thriller has earned Rs 86 lakh net on Day 24, taking its total India net collection to Rs 196.15 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 227.64 crore.

The film has also earned Rs 93.20 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 320.84 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3. Its Week 1 total was Rs 153.55 crore.

The film added Rs 31.60 crore in Week 2 and Rs 9.87 crore in Week 3, with weekend jumps. On Friday, the film earned Rs 27 lakh, followed by Rs 86 lakh on Saturday.

With around Rs 3.85 crore needed to reach Rs 200 crore in India net, the remaining days will decide whether the film crosses the milestone.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Film Enters Final Leg, Can It Hit Rs 200-Crore Mark?

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300-500 crore and marks Vijay's final film before he enters politics full-time. The story follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who takes on a powerful enemy and becomes a people's leader while fighting corruption.

The film stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

With its theatrical run nearing the finish line, attention is now also turning to when Jana Nayagan could make its OTT debut.

ALSO READ: Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Records 45% Growth

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