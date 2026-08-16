Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Records 45% Growth

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons is holding up well at the box office. After a good opening on Friday, the film saw collections rise by 45% on Saturday, with both its Tamil and Telugu versions drawing audiences.

Here's a look at the film's Day 2 box office performance and latest numbers.

Day 2 Collection

Vishwanath and Sons has collected Rs 22.25 crore net in India on Day 2. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 37.60 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 43.47 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film opened with Rs 15.35 crore net on Friday.

Both Tamil and Telugu versions are getting a good response. The Tamil version has earned Rs 13.75 crore, while the Telugu version has added Rs 8.50 crore.

The film also collected Rs 19 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 33 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 76.47 crore so far.

All About Vishwanath And Sons

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life changes as he faces family responsibilities, age and an unexpected romance. The story focuses on his relationships and the choices that make him rethink his priorities.

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Vishwanath and Sons is directed by Venky Atluri, known for films like Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. The film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, Nimish Ravi has handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli is the editor.

Released on August 14, 2026, the film marks Suriya's second theatrical release of the year after Karuppu. It has been made on a reported budget of Rs 185 crore.

With a strong Saturday jump in collections and solid response across India and overseas, Vishwanath and Sons is now set for a stronger finish to its opening weekend.

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