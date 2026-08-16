The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 30: Christopher Nolan Film Sees Weekend Jump In India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to hold its ground at the box office even after a month in theatres. The Matt Damon-led epic has maintained steady business, with weekends giving its India run a fresh push.

Here's a look at its box office performance in India and worldwide.

India Box Office Day 30

The Odyssey earned Rs 1.83 crore net in India and Rs 2.60 crore gross in India on Day 30. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 178.04 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 211.63 crore, according to Sacnilk report.

The film has grossed Rs 11,003.40 crore worldwide, including Rs 211.63 crore in India and Rs 6,350 crore overseas.

Box Office Journey So Far

The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.4 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.9 crore on Day 3. Its Week 1 total was Rs 90.3 crore.

The film added Rs 44.95 crore in Week 2 and Rs 23.50 crore in Week 3, with strong weekend jumps. Week 4 contributed another Rs 16.2 crore.

On Friday, the film earned Rs 1.26 crore, followed by Rs 1.83 crore on Saturday.

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Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Odyssey has crossed $1 billion worldwide, with around $1.156 billion so far, including $481 million from North America and $649 million overseas.

IMAX has contributed a record $289.3 million, around 26% of the global total. The film has released in China on August 14 across 20,000+ screens, including nearly 800 IMAX screens, giving its global run another boost.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer's epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

Made on a reported $250 million budget, its billion-dollar global run marks a major success for Nolan.

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