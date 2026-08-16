'Embarrassing, Biggest Upset': Ponting, Waugh Slam Australia After 1st Test Defeat To Bangladesh

Australian cricket greats Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh and Matthew Hayden could hardly believe what they were witnessing in Darwin, as Bangladesh handed the hosts a stunning nine-wicket defeat in the first Test on Sunday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins refused to pin the blame on the team's preparations, instead crediting the Bangladesh players for being the better side across all three departments of the game.

Reflecting on the result, Ponting described the tourists' performance as making for an "embarrassing" defeat for the hosts. At the same time, Waugh went a step further, calling it the "biggest upset" in Australian cricket's history.

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"This could possibly be the biggest upset I can remember in Australia," Waugh said. "The West Indies beat Australia at the Gabba three or four years ago - that was an upset. But this one, given their best two bowlers, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam, are not playing, the rankings, and the Australian team being back at full strength, it's a big one."

A Complete Collapse Across All Departments

Australia were undone comprehensively by Bangladesh in every aspect of the contest. The tourists bowled with relentless intensity to secure a first-innings lead of over 200 runs. By the time the second innings rolled around, a target of just 57 runs was never going to trouble an in-form Bangladesh side, who wrapped up the win with ease in just 14.2 overs.

Waugh, one of Australian cricket's most decorated names, admitted he couldn't recall a more bitter defeat in the country's cricketing history.

Changes On The Cards For The Second Test

Captain Cummins indicated he was willing to make changes to the playing XI before the second Test. Ponting, who voiced his opinion even before the match ended, shared a similar type of views, calling the result a "very embarrassing defeat" and suggesting that Australia could improve by introducing fresh players at the top of the order, especially in the opening and No. 3 positions.

"Look, I'm the last one who wants to make changes. As a captain or as a player, I wanted to keep the group together," the former Australia captain said. "It has to get to a bad point before I start saying you ought to leave somebody out."

But there has been enough evidence for me coming here to suggest that they weren't going to lose anything, or much at all, by starting that regeneration - by maybe bringing in another opener, by maybe bringing in someone at No. 3. And I think if they lose here, then that has to happen," Ponting said on Channel 7.

Hayden also offered his thoughts on potential personnel changes, calling for Travis Head to be demoted to the No. 5 spot.

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"(Opening is) not (Head's) best position. I think his best position is still at No. 5. I don't like Alex Carey coming out at No. 5," he said.

"It just feels a little shaky and uncertain," he added. "And why are we in this position? Australian cricket is so strong. It doesn't need to be in that position, in my opinion. But who do you pick? That's a great question. Are you picking match-fit players or are you picking players on talent - like a Sam Konstas, for example?"

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