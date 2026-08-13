India Tour Of Bangladesh: BCCI Reveals What Needs To Happen Before Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaiting formal approval from the Indian government for the proposed tour of the Indian men's team to Bangladesh, according to an ANI report.

The tour will go ahead only after government approval, with discussions currently underway with the Indian High Commission. "The tour of Bangladesh will happen after government approval; we are in talks with the High Commissioner. Our talks are ongoing, but the final decision will come after the government's approval," ANI quoated a BCCI source.

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The report said relations between the BCCI and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are now stable, with the Indian board waiting for the government's go-ahead. No window has been finalised for the series yet, but one will be created if the government approves the tour.

"Our terms with the BCB are okay now, and we are looking for a go-ahead signal from our government. We have not decided on a window for the series yet, but one will be created if we get approval for the same," the BCCI source added.

Months Of Tension Between BCCI And BCB

The development follows a period of strained cricketing ties between India and Bangladesh earlier this year. The issue came to a head in January when the BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad amid reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Mustafizur, who was bought by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore at the December 2025 auction, was the only Bangladesh player selected for the season. The BCCI subsequently directed KKR to release him.

The move drew a strong reaction in Bangladesh. Within days, the BCB decided that its national team would not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns and advice from the Bangladesh government. The board also asked the ICC to move Bangladesh's matches out of India, but the ICC declined the request.

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BCB Reached Out To BCCI In April

In April, the BCB held a meeting in Dhaka, chaired by then-president Aminul Islam Bulbul, to discuss the board's relations with India.

The BCB subsequently said it had sent an email to its Indian counterpart as part of regular communication. The email discussed the Indian team's proposed September tour of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh women's team's tour of India and further opportunities for cooperation between the BCCI and BCB.

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