Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast & Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs BAN Test Series 2026

Australia and Bangladesh will begin a two-match Test series on Aug. 13, 2026, in Darwin. The series marks Bangladesh's first Test tour of Australia since 2003, ending a 23-year wait.

Australia Playing XI for 1st Test

Pat Cummins has confirmed the starting line-up for the first Test against Bangladesh.

Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood gets the nod ahead of Scott Boland, while Australia persist with Cameron Green and Beau Webster as their all-rounder options.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match: Date And Time

The 1st Test match between Australia and Bangladesh will be played on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 6:00 a.m.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match: Venue

The 1st Test match between Australia and Bangladesh will be played at Marrara Stadium in Darwin.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match: Live Telecast

The Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026 will be available on JioHotstar app and website in India.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match: International Broadcasters

Bangladesh: Tapmad

Tapmad Bhutan: Star Sports

Star Sports Maldives: Star Sports via Medianet

Star Sports via Medianet Nepal: Star Sports

Star Sports Pakistan: Ten Sports & Tapmad

Ten Sports & Tapmad Sri Lanka: Star Sports via Dialog & SLT, and Supreme TV

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Match: Head-To-Head Record

Tests Played: 6

Australia Won: 5

Bangladesh Won: 1

Bangladesh recorded a famous victory in the 2017 home series which saw them win the 1st Test by 20 runs.

Bangladesh Tour Of Australia 2026: Squads

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Bangladesh Squad for 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das

Australia Team News

Earlier, the hosts had named a formidable 13-player squad boosted by the return of captain Pat Cummins, quick Josh Hazlewood, and veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

The star trio managed just three Test appearances between them during an injury-hit home summer but have been passed fit following extensive rehabilitation programmes.

Fast bowler Scott Boland is also included, though Michael Neser misses out despite his impressive Ashes campaign. With Usman Khawaja having retired following Australia's 4-1 Ashes victory in January, Australia have reshaped their top and middle order, with Jake Weatherald and Cameron Green coming into focus.

Bangladesh Team News

Bangladesh received a major boost of their own with wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das added to their squad after recovering from a calf injury sustained in June. Litton missed Bangladesh's series against Zimbabwe but returned following a match-winning 126 and 69 against Pakistan in his last Test outing. A day ahead of the beginning of the first Test, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto confirmed that Litton Das will play the first Test match.

Najmul Hossain Shanto leads a 16-player touring group that includes recalled all-rounder Soumya Sarkar, though pacemen Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam miss out through injury.

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Aug. 13–17, 2026 1st Test Marrara Stadium, Darwin 6 a.m. Aug. 22–26, 2026 2nd Test Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay 5:30 a.m.

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