Ashleigh Gardner Breaks Silence On Affair Allegations Involving Teammate Georgia Voll

Australia women's cricket team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has responded publicly for the first time to the controversy surrounding her separation from estranged wife Monica Wright.

Wright had accused Gardner of having an affair with teammate Georgia Voll, which was behind the breakdown of their marriage, and had also criticised Cricket Australia (CA) for not taking action against Gardner, questioning her continuation in a leadership role within the team.

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On Thursday, taking to social media, Gardner thanked CA for standing by her through the episode, while making clear that her separation from Wright remains a personal matter.

She added that she does not intend to make any further public comments on the issue going forward.

"While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain", Gardner posted on her Instagram story.

"I am grateful that the CA Board has chosen to support my continued leadership. I look forward to playing a strong role as a leader and providing the best possible support for my teammates in the season to come," she said.

Gardner added on the issue that "I am grateful for the time Monica and I shared and sorry for the pain this has caused. I wish her nothing but happiness and success in the future."

"I won't be making any further public comment on this matter at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved is respected," the 29-year-old concluded.

During Australia's 2025 Women's ODI World Cup campaign in India, Gardner and Wright made public appearances together. Wright had also travelled to cheer Gardner on throughout the competition, and the couple had posted pictures from their trip on social media.

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Later in the year, rumours surfaced that their relationship had collapsed, and their split was made public. Wright then used social media to make the accusations against Voll public.

Earlier this year, Gardner and Tahlia McGrath were named Australia's co-vice-captains, and Gardner continues to be a key member of the national squad. In addition, she received a very prestigious ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year award.

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