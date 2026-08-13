Bhagat Singh's Early Life To Be Explored In Historyverse's Upcoming Original Series

The life of one of India's most celebrated freedom fighters is set to be revisited in a new long-form drama. The upcoming project aims to present a deeper and more personal look at the journey of a revolutionary whose ideals continue to inspire generations.

Rather than focusing only on well-known historical events, the series will explore the experiences that shaped his worldview.

Historyverse To Develop Bhagat Singh Series

Collective Studios' Historyverse has announced a new original series based on Bhagat Singh. The project is being developed in association with Hathiramani Commercial Ventures and is co-produced by investor and entrepreneur Manish Hathiramani.

According to the makers, the series will trace Bhagat Singh's early life, highlighting the influences, personal experiences and defining moments that contributed to his evolution as one of India's most respected freedom fighters.

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Story To Focus On Bhagat Singh's Formative Years

Set against the backdrop of India in the early 20th century, the series will explore the social and political environment that influenced Bhagat Singh's thinking. Instead of concentrating only on his revolutionary actions, the narrative will examine how his beliefs and convictions developed over time, eventually shaping the legacy for which he is remembered today.

The makers said the project is designed to offer audiences a closer look at the person behind the national icon by presenting lesser-known aspects of his life.

Makers Share Their Vision

Sudeep Lahiri, head of channels and distribution at Collective Media Network, said the team is excited to tell a story that goes beyond the familiar image of Bhagat Singh. He noted that while many people know him as a legendary revolutionary, the series intends to explore the journey, ideas and experiences that shaped the young man before he became a national icon.

Manish Hathiramani, making his debut as a producer with the project, said Bhagat Singh's life has always fascinated him. He added that the series provides an opportunity to understand different dimensions of the freedom fighter's personality and the path that led him to become one of India's most influential historical figures.

Cast And Director To Be Announced Later

The title of the series, along with details about its cast and director, will be revealed at a later stage. Over the years, Bhagat Singh's life has inspired several Hindi films, including The Legend of Bhagat Singh, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed and Shaheed.

(With PTI inputs)

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