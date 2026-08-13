'Law Students Will Rise': CJP Threatens Stir Over BCI's NALSAR Enrollment Freeze Order

The Bar Council of India's decision to halt the enrollment of NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduating batch as advocates has triggered a sharp political and legal backlash, with the Cockroach Janta Party warning of protests by law students and advocates across the country.

Saurav Das, co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party, criticised BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra over the order, alleging that the council had overstepped its authority.

“Mr. Manan Mishra, HANDS OFF our students! How dare you pass such a grossly illegal order?” Das wrote in a post on X.

Das said NALSAR students had exercised democratic dissent over the proposed invitation to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for the university's convocation. He questioned the BCI's intervention and also raised allegations concerning Mishra's tenure and the council's functioning.

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“Law students and advocates in Delhi and across the country will rise up in protest against you and in support of the students of NALSAR if you don't WITHDRAW this disgusting notification IMMEDIATELY and apologise for your conduct (sic),” Das said.

He also alleged that Mishra's conduct and tenure as BCI chairman required scrutiny, while raising questions about the council's past decisions.

Abhijeet Dipke, founding president of the Cockroach Janta Party, separately wrote on X, “What if all legal cockroaches come together?”

Responding to him, Das said, “Much needed. The Bar Council of India needs to be looked into. Manan Mishra has been its Chairman since 2012. What has he done? Needs to be accounted for.”

The controversy follows a BCI direction, as reported by Live Law, that students graduating from NALSAR in 2026 should not be enrolled as advocates until further orders.

According to the reported communication, the BCI Chairman sought a detailed report from NALSAR identifying students allegedly involved in initiating, organising or mobilising a campaign against the reported proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to the convocation.

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The BCI communication said a law student showing no regard or respect for the highest Judicial Office of the country would not be expected to become a responsible advocate, teacher or judge.

The council also alleged that some academic staff had been involved in misleading, instigating and misguiding students and said it could not remain a mute spectator as the regulator of legal education. The dispute centres on student opposition to the reported invitation to CJI Surya Kant, with the BCI linking such conduct to the suitability and discipline expected of members of the legal profession.

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