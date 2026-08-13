Bill Ackman Unveils Biggest Portfolio Overhaul In Years; Adds Netflix, Visa, Mastercard

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has revealed six new stock investments for his company, Pershing Square Inc., including Netflix, Visa, and Mastercard. This is the largest portfolio makeover he has done in years.

Ackman stated on Thursday that he began purchasing shares for his investment funds in the second quarter. These shares include Pershing Square USA, his most recent offering, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in April.

In addition to Netflix, which Ackman temporarily owned in 2022 before selling it at a loss, his money is also invested in financial data supplier S&P Global, exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange, and eye care company Alcon, according to Reuters.

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According to Ackman, the companies' profits are expected to expand significantly, which he considers to be the biggest factor influencing investment value over time.

On a generally positive day for US stocks, the companies' shares were mostly higher on Thursday morning. The S&P Global increased 1.1%, Netflix increased 3.3%, while other companies had mostly slight increases. After the second-quarter results and investment disclosures were made public on Wednesday night, Pershing Square USA shares were up 1.7%.

After Microsoft's stock price plummeted after an earnings report this year, Ackman, whose stock selections are closely monitored by professional investors and his 2.7 million followers on the social media platform X, added the software company to the portfolio, claiming that it would rise when investors recognised its investments in artificial intelligence.

Since then, Microsoft has recovered, in part because of its recent earnings report's outsized increases. Ackman's portfolio, which typically consists of little more than a dozen companies, has undergone its largest makeover in years with the latest additions.

Although Ackman's funds have done well in the long run, they have recently encountered difficulties. The London-listed Pershing Square Holdings was down 9.2%, and Pershing Square USA was down 3.5% for the year through July, while the S&P 500 total return index, which includes dividends, was up 10%.

Uber Technologies, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Microsoft are just a few of the companies in Ackman's portfolio.

The Securities and Exchange Commission requires fund managers with ownership stakes in US corporations to file 13F forms, which are expected to include the new names on Friday. Investors regularly monitor the reports for trend indicators.

For Ackman, this year has been quite hectic. The fund manager turned 60, listed both his hedge fund and his new stock-picking fund, Pershing Square USA, on the New York Stock Exchange, and sold his estimated $1.5 billion stake in Universal Music Group after the company representing Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny rejected his $65 billion takeover offer.

Although Ackman started as one of Wall Street's most outspoken activists, advocating for better performance at businesses like Chipotle Mexican Grill and Canadian Pacific Railroad, he would rather be recognised as a value investor with sound ideas that corporate management teams want to hear about.

Ackman declared four years ago that he was abandoning his boisterous strategies in favour of a more subdued strategy marked by friendly exchanges with management teams.

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